What Is Wilderness Therapy & How Can It Help You

Wilderness therapy is not what you remember from the problematic '90s show Brat Camp , in which troubled teens were shipped out to the middle of nowhere to cope with their serious mental health issues. While some people might benefit from an intensive program, outdoor adventure therapy can be used a mental healthcare tool that helps to address issues and prevent them from getting worse, Dr. Norton says. The bulk of people come to Dr. Norton with anxiety, depression, ADHD, and substance abuse issues, she says. And research suggests that this kind of therapy could be beneficial for trauma survivors. "If a lot of trauma gets deeply embedded somatically in the body, then, it doesn’t make sense to sit and do talk therapy," she says.