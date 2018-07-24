17 Hiking Trails New Yorkers Need To Check Out

If it's been a while since you've left NYC, hiking may seem like a totally inaccessible activity (or, at least, a novel one). But, between the five boroughs, you actually have plenty of trails to choose from. And yes, there are many more reasons to get back to nature than just doing it for the 'Gram (not that that isn't a solid excuse to hit the trails).
The practice of nature therapy, or "ecotherapy," is an emerging form of mental healthcare — and the evidence of its benefits is far from anecdotal. Spending time outside has been linked to a lower risk of depression, as well as an increase in attention spans and problem-solving skills. A study published last year even suggested that simply walking in nature could boost people's moods. And, in terms of hiking's physical benefits, a brisk walk outside is great for your heart health, too.
City living can be stressful or draining for even the most seasoned urbanite, so why not give nature therapy a try? Whether you're an experienced hiker or don't even own a pair of boots, the perfect outdoor excursion is just a subway or bus ride away. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite trails in the city.