9 Workout Crop Tops For When It's Absolutely Too Hot For Shirts

Wearing a crop top to a work out class might seem as practical as running a half-marathon in stilettos. But hear us out: a crop top provides the same freedom of movement and breathability as a sports bra, but is infinitely more comfortable. Whether you're running sprints, doing yoga inversions, or boxing, a workout crop top will keep you surprisingly covered.
Some crop tops include built-in bras, which is clutch, while others are loose and layer-able. Paired with a high-waisted legging or workout short, crop tops can be a key part of your athleisure look when you're sweating like crazy and can't fathom peeling off a sports bra.
Not convinced? Ahead, we've found the best workout crop tops that the internet has to offer, for any type of exercise routine.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.