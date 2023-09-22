From internet-breaking slip dresses to formfitting bodysuits, we’ve tested the heck out of Skims, the Kim Kardashian-founded lifestyle brand specializing in underwear, shapers, lingerie, loungewear, and more. But there's one category we had yet to dive deep into, and that's bras — the backbone of many boob-havers’ daily wardrobe.
Whether you’re all in on bralettes, T-shirt bras, push-ups, seamless styles, or something else, Skims has accumulated quite an array of bra styles for every shape and body. (In true Skims fashion, most, if not all, styles come in a rainbow of neutrals.) And while we love options, sometimes you want to know what’s simply the best of the best — and that’s where we come in. In the name of journalism, two R29 shopping editors put three fan-favorite Skims bra styles to the test. Ahead, we’ve bared it all with real-deal, comprehensive reviews that don’t leave anything to the imagination — so you can shop with confidence.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"I was cautiously optimistic about the triangle bralette but very down to give it a go. I usually need bralettes with a thick band to accommodate my D cups, and this one looked pretty sleek. However, as soon as I tried it on, I had to eat my words. My boobs felt super-supported, and the cups offered a good amount of support even with their minimal coverage. (For reference, I'm wearing a size small here, and am a 30-32D). Also, the fabric is so soft that I literally never want to take it off, and the adjustable straps really gave me the support I need. It’s too cute not to show off, so I can’t wait to wear it underneath sheer tops or when I’m lounging around at home." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"From first glance, this triangle bralette seemed to be the perfect lounge-around-the-house bra, and it proved to be just that. I can only describe the ultra-soft fabric as buttery and plush, which is to the credit of the two-ply layers. As the product promises, it’s also really stretchy and doesn’t cut into your skin. I ordered a size medium and have found that it molds to my chest, shoulders, and torso without being too compressive, making it super-comfortable. I will say, though, that the triangle neckline is a bit wide (wide enough that I’ve had a couple of nip slips) so it’s definitely a style that I’ll continue to wear at home rather than out." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
Shop Skims Bralettes
Shop Skims Bralettes
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"I’ve tried my fair share of T-shirt bras and have found favorites from the likes of Savage x Fenty and EBY, so I was eager to see if the iconic Skims Fits Everybody style was just as good. Spoiler, it is! I went with my typical bra size, 36C, and the fit was perfect all over. This everyday bra offers the ideal amount of support and lift for me, thanks to the underwire rather than padding. The cups are neither severely padded nor too thin and flimsy, striking a comfortable balance that I adore. So this bra has found its way into my favorite T-shirt bra arsenal, and I’ve been loving wearing it." —Montalti
"Before I discovered bralettes, I used to wear T-shirt bras all the time. However, Skims' Fits Everybody easily smokes T-shirt bras of yesteryear. It has minimal padding (which I love), but it gives a pretty impressive amount of lift and support. I usually wear a 30D, but since some reviews mentioned this style can run a bit small, I sized up to a 32D. I'm glad I did since this one is a perfect fit, and there's no dreaded spillage in the cups. It’s also really comfortable and doesn’t show even underneath even my thinnest white T-shirts. I also have to shout out Skims’ diversity with its colorways: Clay is a perfect match to my medium olive skin, and as someone who spent my teen years wearing slightly-too-pale bras because that's what the stores carried, it's wonderful to be able to find the perfect nude bra in the assortment." —Hoshikawa
Shop Skims T-Shirt Bras
Shop Skims T-Shirt Bras
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"This is not your typical push-up bra — and that's why I love it. Unlike other push-up styles that are basically T-shirt bras with chicken cutlets sewn into the cup, the Wireless Form Push-Up Plunge has (IMO, minimal) padding throughout the entire bottom and side of the cup for a more natural, comfortable lift. I loved the plunge neckline (which is ideal for lower-cut tops and dresses) and the supportive band. As with everything from Skims, the fabric is next-level: Super-soft (similar to the Fits Everybody T-shirt bra), but with the prettiest hint of shimmery sheen. I'm wearing it here in a 32D as well, and the fit is perfect. While it probably won't become my new everyday bra, I'll definitely be wearing it out for special occasions or when I want the girls to look their absolute best." —Hoshikawa
"I was the most intrigued (and concerned) by this style because it’s the furthest from my typical bras. A wireless pushup bra with foam padding and microfiber wings? Groundbreaking. The slightly thicker, cloud-like padding at the bottom of the cups created some lift, the plunge neckline was flattering, and the overall cut gave a seamless look under clothes. But this was perhaps the least comfortable bra of the three, which is not necessarily a con. It had the most compression, especially around the band, which made me want to stand up a bit straighter. So I’d say it’s more of a going-out bra, which definitely has its time and place — especially for a seamless push-up effect." —Montalti
Shop Skims Push-Up Bras
Shop Skims Push-Up Bras
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.