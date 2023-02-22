R29’s Shopping Team Puts Skims Best-Selling Bodysuits To The Test

With every design Skims creates, holy grail items are brought to life. Over the years, the brand has invented viral TikTok slip dresses and sold-out swimsuits, which have broken the internet. However, the styles that fans consistently return for are its growing collection of supportive and breathable staples — specifically, the basics in the Fits Everybody collection. It's the brand's best-selling line and one of our favorites. The collection features countless pieces of comfy shapewear and loungewear, from tank tops to underwear, providing support and coverage in plenty of sizes and shades. If you're new to Skims, you might ask where to begin and which basic to start with? The style that reigns supreme: Skims Fits Everybody Cami Bodysuit. In usual fashion, curiosity got the best of the shopping team, and we had to put the Skims bodysuits to the test.
Skims rarely delivers one style for each product; the same goes for its bodysuits. There are six different Fits Everybody bodysuits, but we've chosen to explore the Cami Bodysuit and the High Neck Bodysuit. The two styles are rising in popularity among bodysuits, and we wouldn't be surprised if they'll soon be everywhere. Both items are $58 and offer identical shades, from Sand to Onyx, and sizes from XXS to 4X. If you were looking for buttery-soft staples with an insane amount of stretch, you'll adore these. They'll boost your confidence by hugging your body in all the right places for a snatched appearance.
Ahead, read the R29's team review on Skims Fits Everybody Bodysuits in both the cami and high-neck styles to get the full scoop on these best-selling pieces.
"This isn’t the first Skims product I’ve tried, but it’s definitely the first one I can picture myself wearing on a regular basis. (I also own some shapewear and the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, which is super cute but definitely more of a summer staple for me.) Right out of the bag, my first impression was the same as it’s been with other Skims products: This shit is TINY. But, like every other Skims product I’ve tried, the stretch is unreal. Like, this thing went from toddler-sized to 'how many people do we think we could feasibly get in here' fast.
"As a bodysuit stan in general, I was particularly pleased with just how close to the body this piece fit. I find myself frequently adjusting my thicker bodysuits so that I don’t have weird lumps and bumps under my tighter-fitting clothing, but with this piece, there was no need. It’s extremely thin and body-hugging, making it easy to pair with my favorite Honeylove leather leggings, which aren’t overly tight but don’t leave a whole lot of room for thicker fabrics underneath. However, if you’re looking for shapewear-like compression, you definitely won’t find it here — this piece is stretchy, but it’s not going to suck a damn thing in for you.
"While I can definitely see making this bodysuit part of my regular rotation (take that, wardrobe malfunctions!), there were two things about it that downgraded my rating from an A to a solid B+. First, the snaps on the crotch are not for the faint of heart. You need to have some strong fingers to get those bad boys open or closed. Second, despite being a little bit big, it appeared somewhat see-through in the photos I took in it outdoors. All in all, however, I’m pleased with the piece and might even buy the high-neck style, too." —Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"Kimberly has seriously outdone herself with these bodysuits. I opted for Oxide, which was a gamble but was the perfect mushroom-y brownish greige. Even though I wear a 30D bra, my frame is very petite. I got a bodysuit in an XS, which looked tiny out of the bag but ended up being a perfect fit since it’s super stretchy. The fabric is insanely soft and buttery to the touch — if you have a significant other, you have been warned that they will not be able to keep their hands off you.
"Compared to other bodysuits I own, the Skims one is on the thin side, fabric-wise. It has a second-skin feel and is surprisingly comfortable, but if you’re concerned about nipples showing through, you can always wear some pasties to keep things looking smooth. I love pairing a bodysuit with sky-high-waisted denim, so I wore them here with my favorite pair of baby flares and my trusty silver Birkenstocks for an effortlessly cool vibe" —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"To be honest, this is my first Skims product, and while I’ve heard rave reviews about all things Skims, I had low expectations — I mean, how great could one brand’s products be? Boy, was I wrong. Butter is the best descriptor of the bodysuit; the fabric was so soft on my skin that I almost didn’t feel it. I also really liked how the fabric was thick enough to allow me to wear the bodysuit on its own but thin enough to provide light shaping under a dress or shirt. The straps are super thin for invisibility under clothes, the buttoning at the bottom provides easy access for such needs, and it was pretty true to size. Shaping from the bodysuit was an unexpected, but very welcome, surprise — it hugged, but not too tight, and it smoothed!
"After a great first impression, I put the Fits Everybody Cami Bodysuit to the test, and let me tell you, after a long road trip wearing it, I can attest that it’s somewhat magical. After six long hours of driving, there was not a wedgie to be felt, not an accidental opening of the bottom buttons to be seen, not a moment of discomfort from the bodysuit. It was amazing. I am wowed at the fact that I didn’t get a wedgie and think it should be a main selling point (other than it looks great with a pair of jeans for a quick but chic outfit). I can definitely see myself wearing the bodysuit by itself when it’s warm and as a layering piece during the winter. I’d recommend investing in this bodysuit as a versatile staple — I hope you’re as wowed as I was!" —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"This is my second Skims product (the first being the iconic slip maxi dress). Seeing the tiny scrap of fabric in the bag upon opening made me feel like I was getting ready for vacation — IFYKYK, the best vacation ’fits can slink into a Ziploc sandwich baggie, and this one could fit no problem. Alas, this bodysuit is not for a vacation but a review. For such a tiny, elastic scrap of fabric, it was really easy to put on. Everything stretched where it needed to, and while the body suit was skin tight, my chest and torso somehow easily maneuvered their way into the garment. The fit is tight but secure, and, no surprise here, kind of like shapewear. The bottom snaps aren’t uncomfortable and don’t pull anywhere unnecessarily (my torso is on the shorter side, however). To compare, my Skims dress is way looser and doesn’t give that snatched look — in this body suit; it seems impossible not to lose at least one inch off your waist.
"I look forward to styling it on its own with some statement jewelry but specifically beneath cropped sweatshirts for a chic layered look. I do think the piece would benefit from some sort of nipple covering or pad because mine poke through, no problem — that being said, it’s not see-through in the slightest for me. I also think the color is to die for. I’d be interested in trying a size bigger, but overall, I think it makes for a wonderful wardrobe staple!" —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
