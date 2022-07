I Tried SKIMS Best-Selling Line & Found My Holy Grail Bodysuit

Ever since SKIMS broke the internet when it first launched in 2019, I've seen countless people chiming into the conversation about Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear venture. While viral internet chatter doesn’t always grab my attention, both straight-size and plus-size communities seemed to take a liking to the brand’s elevated basics, cozy loungewear , and uniquely comfortable underwear essentials — so much so that it’s not uncommon for pieces to be out of stock. Take, for example, our review of the brand's viral lounge dress . Typically, we see this flying-off-the-shelves hype as the sign of a must-have product. But, while SKIMS is no stranger to selling out, you can usually find plenty of sizes and options in its Fits Everybody collection. It's not because it's slept-on, either: Fits Everybody is also the brand's most popular line.