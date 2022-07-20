I Tried SKIMS Best-Selling Line & Found My Holy Grail Bodysuit

I’m a sucker for a cropped top and really any chance to show my midriff. I really loved the simplicity of everything in this collection, especially this T-shirt. I think it’d be great for layering or just wearing as is. Right out of the package, it honestly looks kinda small, but there’s a significant amount of Elastane in this top (and the rest of the items in the collection). That’s why it’s so stretchy, and it’s probably why the Fits Everybody fabric goes over the largest areas of my chest seamlessly. The hem of the top also seemed to be lined to help it stay put as well.Shop