I Tried SKIMS Best-Selling Line & Found My Holy Grail Bodysuit

Ever since SKIMS broke the internet when it first launched in 2019, I've seen countless people chiming into the conversation about Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear venture. While viral internet chatter doesn’t always grab my attention, both straight-size and plus-size communities seemed to take a liking to the brand’s elevated basics, cozy loungewear, and uniquely comfortable underwear essentials — so much so that it’s not uncommon for pieces to be out of stock. Take, for example, our review of the brand's viral lounge dress. Typically, we see this flying-off-the-shelves hype as the sign of a must-have product. But, while SKIMS is no stranger to selling out, you can usually find plenty of sizes and options in its Fits Everybody collection. It's not because it's slept-on, either: Fits Everybody is also the brand's most popular line.
The collection is made up of everything from the perfect cropped tee to comfy undies in a range of neutrals, nudes, and fun, seasonal colors. The Fits Everybody's most notable detail, however, is its innovative construction. In fact, it would be understandable if, after receiving an order, you thought SKIMS had somehow messed it up. These buttery-soft basics are designed to stretch — up to twice their size. Aside from allowing for flexibility in fit, the extreme stretch is also supposed to create a flattering, form-fitting look that can be worn as base layers or on its own.
SKIMS's PR reps were kind enough to send over an assortment of Fits Everybody bestselling styles so I could really dive deep into the offerings and get a true sense of the fit and feel of this power-packed lineup of goods. Read on for my in-depth review of popular items from the collection, including some SKIMS Fits Everbody bralettes and bodysuits, and learn EXACTLY why I’m officially a SKIMS convert.
Size Range: XXS-4X
Size Worn: 3X
I’m a sucker for a cropped top and really any chance to show my midriff. I really loved the simplicity of everything in this collection, especially this T-shirt. I think it’d be great for layering or just wearing as is. Right out of the package, it honestly looks kinda small, but there’s a significant amount of Elastane in this top (and the rest of the items in the collection). That’s why it’s so stretchy, and it’s probably why the Fits Everybody fabric goes over the largest areas of my chest seamlessly. The hem of the top also seemed to be lined to help it stay put as well.
Size Range: XXS-4X
Size Worn: 3X
It’s no secret that I swear by the powers of a good bodysuit. It takes the extra work out of continuously tucking your top into your pants. Apart from the extra comfy and stretchy fabric, a high-neck bodysuit is ideal for anyone that wants a more modestly cut top that can still be sexy, too. The high neck makes it virtually impossible for any embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions to take place. It was particularly awesome because I didn’t need to wear a bra to get an adequate amount of lift. For reference, my chest is a 42DDD.
Size Range: XXS-4X
Size Worn: 3X
Size Worn: 3X
The material of the square-neck bodysuit was the same as most everything else in the collection. It was pretty lightweight and looked small but stretched a ton. I don't think it lifted my breasts as much as the high-neck bodysuit (probably because of the thinner straps). However, it makes a great universal black tank top to have that'll go with so many outfits from jeans to skirts and more. This top also shows a little more cleavage for those with larger breasts.
Size Range: XXS-4X
Size Worn: 3X in both
As far as "barely there feeling" underwear goes, SKIMS takes the cake. I have thicker thighs that feel constricted in the leg openings of many pairs of underwear I’ve tried over the years. That didn’t happen with these. The material gracefully stretched over my legs and felt as light as a feather to the touch. I prefer a fuller coverage brief typically, so I opted for that here.
From the reviews on the Skims website, I thought the crossover bralette might not fit, and I’d need a size up. However, the 3X fit perfectly well. As someone with DDD cups, I’m always worried that whatever bra I wear won’t cover my nipples properly, but I was pleasantly surprised. It’s very cute and felt supportive sans underwire. Like with most of the collection, both pieces come in eight nude shades, a true black, and a variety of fun seasonal options.
Size Range: XXS-4X
Size Worn: 3X in both
I'm not a really big thong advocate, largely because it usually feels like I have a wedgie when I wear them. This pair is probably the first underpants that I've ever worn that genuinely don't feel like I'm wearing anything. The thinner, light, and stretchier material also contributes to the "wearing nothing while wearing something" feeling. I truly think it'd be hard to wear any other brand's thongs at this point. I really don't have any notes for these; they're basically perfect.
The scoop neck bralette is a great everyday bra. It looks so small but managed to stretch over my larger bust. The flexible fabric makes it possible for a wide range of cup sizes to wear the same band size. The fabric for the bra is a little on the thinner side and can look a little sheer depending on the light. This wasn't something I minded that much because it'll be covered most of the times that I'll be wearing it. I've worn it for hours on end. It's probably my most worn piece in the collection thus far.
Size Range: XXS-4X
Size Worn: 4X
When I ordered the pieces for review, the Fits Everybody tee was only available in a 4X in black. I decided to give it ago, and I think it turned out pretty well. There was a little extra fabric in the shoulder area, so for an even closer fit, I'd size down. I'd say the sizing is really flexible depending on what look you are going for. The cut of the tee is a teeny bit shorter than a classic T-shirt, but it's definitely longer than a full-on crop.
Size Range: XXS-4X
Size Worn: 3X
The Fits Everybody henley crop top has a pretty similar feel and fit as the super-cropped tee I also tried on from this collection. The buttons were the main differentiator in my opinion. I liked that it gave the top a slightly different look, and you could undo them to change things up.
Shop SKIMS Fits Everybody Collection
