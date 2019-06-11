Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
Throughout our years of following fashion, we’ve watched underwear trends fluctuate more precipitously than the proverbial whale tail. In the '90s, it was all about Kate in those Calvin briefs; in the aughts, the literal rise of the barely-there, bedazzled g-string coincided with the downward descent of pant waistlines; and in the current decade, chic granny panties from small-batch indie brands like Araks and Baserange are center stage. One pair of drawers, however, remained faithfully in our (underwear) drawers throughout the ebb and flow of cheek coverage: a good, old-fashioned, pantyline-preventing thong.
Muted in color, stretchy in composition, and (ideally) comfortable in its wedgie-ness, a good thong is there for you, whether it’s laundry day or date night. Maybe you swear by them to prevent VPL at work; maybe it’s the first thing you put on before hitting the town on a Friday night. It’s become a crucial component of women's wardrobes everywhere — at least those who have gotten used to its clingy ways.
When the time comes to refresh our unmentionables, we go straight to the reviews. While curb appeal is important for this type of underwear — browsing for mood-lifting prints and colorways is one of our favorite pastimes — we’re not going to swipe our cards until we know that the butt-floss in question is highly vouched for in categories like comfort, breathability, and durability. So for this edition of Hype Machine, we combed through the reviews and found the highest-rated thongs. Click on through to read what real shoppers — and real flossers — had to say.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.