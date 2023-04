It's no secret that Refinery29 readers and editors love any excuse to stock up on summer dresses , whether it's for a happy hour, picnic, or fancier event. And when it comes to summer, one fancy event reigns supreme: The wedding. If your fridge is filled with save the dates, you might be thinking about what you're going to wear. There's a lot to consider, like comfort, weather, and, of course, dress code.Don't leave it to the last minute to peruse for summer-ready wedding guest dresses. We've compiled a list of dresses for destination beach weddings, cocktail parties , casual summer nuptials, and black tie events . It never hurts to be party-ready — especially when your comfy dancing shoes have been begging for use.