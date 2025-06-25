ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Summer 2025’s Tastiest Color Trends — From Pistachio To Cherry

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated June 25, 2025, 9:21 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As the sun beams down and temperatures rise, we’re reaching for our lightest and brightest pieces. While summer typically calls for vibrant colors, this season there’s a fresh emphasis on powder pastels and zesty hues. And as predicted, many of 2025's top color trends are officially having their moment. 

From sorbet nails and sardine prints to Mocha Mousse tones, the fashion food craze is going strong. Now, a full-color feast — from pistachio green to clementine orange — is being served across summer staples. Designers like Sergio Hudson and Emilia Wickstead showcased cotton candy pink on their spring/summer 2025 runways, while labels like Quince and Hill House Home have plucky shades like sky blue on offer. Meanwhile, fashion influencers are declaring cherry red the new “tomato girl summer” shade (unsurprisingly, we’re here for it). 

Read on for a deeper dive into each summer color trend — plus styling ideas for your vacation looks, work ‘fits, wedding guest attire, and more.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Summer 2025 Color Trend: Cherry Red

Photo: Courtesy of Aknvas.
Aknvas
Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Ferragamo
In addition to being a major swimwear trend, bright red has made its way into every part of the summer wardrobe. The bold hue popped up all over spring/summer 2025 runways via matching sets, statement dresses, and high heels. Try it monochrome for impact, or pair it with pink for a refreshingly bright combo — we even love it with blue for a fisherman-coded look.
shop 4 products
Gap
Linen-blend Midi Skirt
BUY
$69.95
Gap
Coach
Margot Sandal With Cherry Print
BUY
$105.00$175.00
Coach
Beach Riot
Celine Ribbed One-piece
BUY
$148.00
Free People
Madewell
Textured V-neck Midi Dress
BUY
$198.00
Madewell
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Summer 2025 Color Trend: Pistachio Green

Photo: Courtesy of Elie Saab.
Elie Saab
Photo: Courtesy of Cinq a Sept.
Cinq à Sept
Whether sparked by Dubai’s pistachio chocolate obsession or runway momentum, this playful green is everywhere. The distinct shade (and all of its brighter and more muted variations) is fueling a summer dress trend that’s equally fun for daytime picnics and evening events. It also plays well with Mocha Mousse for a more understated, earthy effect.
shop 4 products
Jade Swim
Contour One Piece
BUY
$198.00
Jade Swim
Staud
Ari Mini Dress
BUY
$395.00
FWRD
Polène
Nodde
BUY
$580.00
Polène
Argent
Ribbed Tank
BUY
$65.00
Argent
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Summer 2025 Color Trend: Cotton Candy Pink

Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Sergio Hudson
Photo: Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead.
Emilia Wickstead
Slightly brighter than early spring’s baby pinks, cotton candy tones are having their moment. From nostalgic ruffled gowns to power suits, the darling hue balances whimsy and structure — equally fitting on a puffed sleeve top or a platform sandal. Look out for smaller pops via pink accessories, too (think silk headscarves and mini bags).
shop 4 products
VRG GRL
Valeria Linen Top Musk
BUY
$110.00
Shopbop
Melissa
Becky
BUY
$99.00
Melissa
edikted
Roman Low Rise Slouchy Jeans
BUY
$61.44$76.00
PacSun
Seven Wonders
Locklea Midi Dress
BUY
$215.00
Shopbop
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Summer 2025 Color Trend: Sky Blue

Photo: Courtesy of Ganni.
Ganni
Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Miu Miu
From refined button-down tops to versatile maxi dresses and playful bloomer bottoms, sky blue was a design house fan-favorite… and is now splashed across staples from our favorite brands. Treat the bright hue as a neutral — like white or navy — or make it the star of the show through head-to-toe outfits and statement accessories.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
shop 4 products
Hill House
The Cosima Nap Dress
BUY
$218.00
Hill House
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote Bag
BUY
$199.00
& Other Stories
Quince
100% Organic Cotton Poplin Pull-on Shorts
BUY
$29.90
Quince
Wilfred
Fika Cardigan
BUY
$110.00
Aritzia
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Summer 2025 Color Trend: Clementine Orange

Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Alberta Ferretti
Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Etro
Vibrant and juicy, this zesty orange stands apart from this season’s pastels, transforming farmers market citrus and tropical island florals into wearable pieces. The runways delivered bold separates and sweeping gowns, but accessories like swim sarongs, chokers, oversized sunglasses, and bags are giving us the most inspiration.
shop 4 products
ASOS DESIGN
Plisse Halter Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit
BUY
$64.99
ASOS
Aldo
Calypsa Strappy Heeled Sandal
BUY
$92.00
Aldo
COS
Tie-back Linen Top
BUY
$99.00
COS
Hunter Bell
Tangerine Tango Embroidery Nathalie Skirt
BUY
$425.00
Tuckernuck
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Summer 2025 Color Trend: Butter Yellow

Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Chanel
Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Chloé
Of course, we couldn’t forget about butter yellow, the color viral we’ve all been melting for. From runways to reader-favorite retailers, the pale hue continues to dominate. Luckily, it’s easy to pair with other pastels or crisp black for a high-contrast, retro-meets-modern mix.
shop 4 products
Aligne
Leo Long Boucle Waistcoat
BUY
$180.00
Aligne
Aire
Epsilon Sunglasses
BUY
$44.00
Shopbop
Banana Republic
Ruched Drop-waist Chiffon Skirt
BUY
$140.00
Banana Republic
H&M
Dress With Eyelet-embroidered Sleeves
BUY
$34.99
H&M
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

More from Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT