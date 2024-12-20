These 8 Color Trends Will Rule Your Wardrobe In 2025

Ethereal, elegant and effortless to style, icy shades of blue are one of 2025’s most covetable color trends. Countless runways have endorsed the delicate hue, from rich-in-detail separates at Cecilie Bahnsen to floaty dresses at Prabal Gurung and Chloé. Wear it head-to-toe or as an accent — it’s among the most versatile colors around.