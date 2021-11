Bottega Veneta Green Was Fashion’s Favorite Color. What Happens Next?

It would be naive to pretend as though BV Green was created in a vacuum, a sole product of Lee’s imagination, especially since big bold greens have been bubbling up in the collective consciousness for several years now. The most official color of the past decade was Greenery, Pantone’s 2017 color of the year. Then there was “neo-mint,” a weird, slightly off-putting seafoam-y color that was hailed by interior designers as the next big thing. For me, the most influential green was found on Dakota Johnson’s kitchen cabinets, but I realize that’s a niche obsession. (Though that Granny Smith color did show up frequently on the backs of avant basic influences , thanks to Instagram favorite brands like Paloma Wool and House of Sunny.) The most likely predecessor to BV green though is " slime green ." For a few years, that highlighter bright, bratty, and brash green was everywhere. It somehow felt like an antidote to the peach soft tyranny of millennial pink. Slime green wasn’t gentle and natural. It was loud, obnoxious, and self-aware. It was a digital green, reminiscent of ‘90s aesthetics and early internet culture. It was kind of ugly. That was kind of the point.