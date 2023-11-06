How Mara Hoffman Created A Fashion Brand With A Conscience

Hoffman says that while she appreciates the CFDA recognition, continuing the work for change and a more sustainable fashion future is what matters to her at this stage. "I feel honored to be seen through the same lens as these other large people who have received this award previously and felt a little bit like it was a joke or something. Patagonia got this [award], and so did the United Nations," Hoffman says. "Then I sat with that, and I was like, 'No… to show a version of it happening on a smaller scale, it affirms the importance of it happening everywhere.'" She adds that, while all brands should strive to do better, it's especially crucial for bigger names to reduce their [environmental] impact. "If I can do it, people with the resources, you can do it. I like that they asked us to be the recipients of this because hopefully, it can be seen as 'you have no excuse, get your shit together.'"