Miami Swim Week’s Biggest Trends Included Shades Of Blue & Romantic Details

It’s hard to argue a better way to kick off summer than with 2023 Miami Swim Week. Having taken place in early June, the Paraiso runway shows and Summer Fashion Summit showcased the biggest emerging swim trends and need-to-know designers for the beach season ahead.
Brands like Luli Fama and Sigal played into trending shades reminiscent of the ocean with hues of cerulean blue, teal, and aqua. Meanwhile, metallic hardware, decorative ties and closures, and whimsical buttons ranging from seashells to under-the-sea creatures made their appearance in a playful yet tasteful way. Plus, designers seemed to be in agreement that textures, rather than prints, will be the look of the season, though ONEONE offered mismatched graphics for a fresh spin on the look if prints are what you seek.
Whether you’re curating your shopping list for a quintessential European summer, a Caribbean beach getaway or simply tanning on your apartment rooftop and still want to look the part, we’ve gathered up the hottest swim styles you’ll want to “add to cart” now. Below, discover the seven trends that you won’t want to miss straight from the runways of Miami Swim Week.
Miami Swim Week Trend 2023: Shades Of Blue
The perfect beachside palette? Obviously the shades of the sea themselves. This season, designers tapped into hues inspired by the water, with mid-to-light shades of blue, green, and everything in between making waves over Miami Swim Week.
Miami Swim Week Trend 2023: Texture
Minimalism with a twist is always a foolproof summer formula. To achieve an interesting yet elevated look, designers nixed over-the-top prints for a slew of textures. Ranging from crochet to tonal, the variety of fabrics allowed for creativity and an option for every personal style.
Miami Swim Week Trend 2023: Hardware Details
For an added dose of decoration, designers turned toward hardware details. Brands like Azulu leaned into seashell buttons and rope trim on coverups while Kittenish and Luli Fama opted for belts, metallic O-rings, and ties with beads on swimwear.
Miami Swim Week Trend 2023: Watercolor Strokes
In lieu of previously trend-forward tie-dye, ombré styles that look as though they were painted with watercolors offered an elevated alternative that also asserted itself as one of the standout trends of the season. Brands like Sigal mastered the look with handmade prints that feel undeniably special.
Miami Swim Week Trend 2023: Mismatched Prints
While textures and minimalistic prints were on the rise during Miami Swim Week, some took the opportunity to be bold with abstract-style prints. Designers expertly mixed prints for a purposefully imperfect look that lends a cool twist on a tried-and-true look.
Miami Swim Week Trend 2023: Blood Orange
Despite the wise words of Elle Woods, (blood) orange is actually the new (hot) pink this season. As the Barbiecore bubble nears bursting, other haute hues are ready to take over. Between blood orange and cerulean blue, there are plenty of fresh alternatives that are ready to liven up your swimwear assortment.
Miami Swim Week Trend 2023: Ruching
Delicate details like ruching and shirring bring a touch of romance to swimwear. While this may not be the trend to lean into for sporty days on the water, it’s perfect for poolside lounging or beach-to-bar moments on vacation.
