Miami Swim Week Featured Lingerie-Inspired Bikinis & Retro Prints

While New York City may run the trends in ready-to-wear, Miami never fails to turn up the heat on resort wear every year at Paraiso’s Swim Week. This season, both veteran and up-and-coming designers from around the globe gathered in South Beach to showcase what’s next in the market for swimsuit trends.
From Colombia Runway Show's designers offering fresh twists on haute hues and bold prints to fan-favorites Poster Girl, Peixoto, and Riot Swim showing off their signature beach-to-bar pieces, Miami once again solidified itself as the city to watch for upping the swimwear game.
Ahead, discover the newest It color (surprisingly, it’s not hot pink), the retro-inspired aesthetic dominating the collections, and cover-ups that work just as well for lounging by the pool as they do dancing under the moonlight at the beach club.
Get a headstart on next season’s must-know swim trends by shopping them now.
