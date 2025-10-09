A First Time Festival-Goer’s Guide To Cowgirl-Inspired Style
I've never been much of a festival girlie. It's not because I don't love live music (I do); Between big crowds (I'm barely 5'2 and main stage GA is not the most short-girl-friendly situation), prolonged time in the sun, and expensive food and drinks (in this economy?!), I always resolved to a life of catching the action on social media from the safety of my couch. However, when T-Mobile invited me to experience Austin City Limits the magenta way, I jumped at the chance. It felt like kismet: I've been a T-Mobile girlie for years, and as a newly-minted Texan (I moved to Dallas during the summer), what could be more fun that getting to channel my inner cowgirl at the state's biggest music festival?
Ahead, join me as I document three days of discovering my festival style, and how to try the look out for yourself.
Day One: Floral Frontier
The first thing I kept in mind when packing for ACL was that it was going to be hot. As in, 90-degrees-in-direct-sunlight hot. In general, I love to "shop" my closet — I'm a proud outfit repeater — and found an old Reformation dress I bought at a sample sale ages ago but never worn. (Here's a similar one in linen.) Paired with my favorite Tecovas cowboy boots (also from my closet, a gift from when I moved to Dallas), I decided to lean into the yee-haw vibes with a chocolate bandana I got at Free People. And with a backdrop of side-stage access (an extra-special perk that fans could also experience via gumball machine at T-Mobile's Club Magenta). It was truly a next-level festival experience.
Day Two: Lace & Leather
For day two, I decided to go for an off-duty cowgirl look featuring a romantic lace tank and faux suede fringe micro shorts, both from Free People. (This is not an #ad, I just genuinely love the brand!) I recently found the cutest cowboy hat ever at Anthropologie — it works as a neutral but has teeny-tiny sequins sewn throughout for a hint of sparkle. It was a total compliment magnet, and also helped keep me cool during a day of truly incredible sets from the T-Mobile stage. (Also keeping me cool: The AC, fans, and drink stations at Club Magenta — in the club, we're all fam!)
Day Three: Midnight Rodeo
My last festival outfit was a bit of a departure from my usual jeans-and-a-tee everyday style, but when at ACL right? This look was vaguely inspired by Lainey Wilson's 2023 CMA outfit, a black Carolina Herrera strapless jumpsuit with dramatic bell-bottom flares. I found (or rather, they found me via Instagram ad) these lace wide-leg pants on Amazon, which ended up being a perfect choice since they were airy and breathable. I styled it with a DKNY corset top in black satin — another old closet find, but Abercrombie & Fitch has a similar style I love. I wore the same Anthropologie cowboy hat from the previous day, plus a black silk bandana tied around my wrist to tie (heh) everything together.
Final Thoughts
All in all, I left my first Austin City Limits feeling more confident in incorporating Western and Americana elements in my outfits, and can't wait to continue experimenting with my personal style in my new city. And as much as I enjoy shopping for an upcoming trip/date/event, I also loved repurposing what I already had, and figuring out new ways to style existing pieces in my closet. Same time next year?
