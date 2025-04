2025’s Biggest Festival Fashion Trends Balance Style With Comfort

The season kicks off with the height of festival style inspiration –– cue the ultimate party girls who opened the season with Miami Music Week or the trendsetters who will soon flood our newsfeeds with covetable outfits during Coachella. But, festival inspiration doesn’t just mean shopping for the most trend-forward pieces on the market –– the events are known for long days, and comfort is a factor, too. The best festival looks balance style with utility to withstand action-packed schedules spent stage hopping in the sun (and weathering dusty or muddy terrain) –– that’s where trends like moto boots and distressed knitwear come in.