The Best Plus-Size Festival Fashion Looks For Every Type Of Music Venue

Festival season is back and more jam-packed than ever, with destination-worthy lineups across the country. With venues as varied as the genres, festival fashion is a meld of self-expression and the overall vibe. But the outfit also has to be practical — whatever you wear has to hold up over long days of navigating the festival grounds, which could range from mud to sand, and dancing to your favorite acts. Finding outfits that are both cute and functional can take some more planning as is. But, if you are a plus-size shopper , even more so, because you can’t necessarily just pop into any store to pick something up day-of. With this in mind, ahead, I’ve rounded up some plus-size festival fashion inspo , according to the types of music venues, so you can get started on your shopping ahead of summer.