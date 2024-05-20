The Best Plus-Size Festival Fashion Looks For Every Type Of Music Venue

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Festival season is back and more jam-packed than ever as a seemingly endless array of destination-worthy lineups, from Glastonbury to Budapest's Sziget, begin to compete for our attention. With these venues as varied as the genres they champion, festival fashion is a meld of self-expression and the overall vibe. But the outfit also has to be practical — whatever you wear has to hold up over long days of navigating the festival grounds, which could range from mud to sun-baked concrete, and dancing to your favourite acts. Finding outfits that are both stylish and functional can take some more planning as is. But, if you are a plus-size shopper, even more so, because you can’t necessarily just pop into any store to pick something up day-of. With this in mind, ahead, I’ve rounded up some plus-size festival fashion inspo, according to the types of music venues, so you can get started on your shopping ahead of summer.
Outfit For A Grass-Field Music Festival
For any festival taking place on grass, I am a strong proponent of wearing dark bottoms — grass stains are no joke, and you can’t just dust them off the way you can with minor dirt from a day-long city park festival (Glastonbury versus All Points East, for example).
Abercrombie & Fitch plus-size denim has become a go-to for me, and their shorts are just as good. This pair in their Curve Love fit (which accounts for the difference between waist and hip sizes) are some of the best cutoffs I’ve ever tried. The relaxed vibe in washed black denim is exactly what I was looking for, and I love how they fit. I am between sizes and decided to err on the larger size for these, and I love the looser fit. The next size down is more fitted but just as comfortable, so if you are also between sizes, choose based on whether you want the fit to be tight or baggy.
I love a graphic tee for a more casual festival ensemble, and this one from RCA Public Label, made in collaboration with the Los Angeles art house Subconscious Junkyard, is perfect if you don’t want to pick a band tee. (It’s hard to pledge allegiance to just one band when you have a lot of favourites at the same festival!) The tank comes in three different colourways, too.
To add something extra to the classic graphic tank-and-cutoffs combo, I completed the look with the Stuart Weitzman platform combat boots and T.W.I.N. (That’s What I Need) mesh apron skirt (in size L-2XL). There’s also a black option if you’re concerned with mud.
Outfit For A Beach Music Festival
For festivals near a beach (like Isle of Wight in the UK or Primavera in Barcelona) or any festival-adjacent parties where you might want to get in the water, incorporating swimwear is a no-brainer. There are some great plus-size swim pieces available this season, including this scarlet snake-print one-piece from Nomads Swimwear. It’s incredibly comfortable, and it’s a brand you can feel good about shopping: It carries sizes XXS to 5X and is woman-owned and ethically made with sustainable materials. Its swimwear, in particular, is crafted from a high-tech biodegradable polyamide yarn, which, per Nomads, “quickly decomposes once entering the landfill without compromising the durability and quality of the fabric.” Bonus: It is reversible, which is perfect for getting the most out of your carry-on space if you are travelling for a festival.
I paired the swimsuit with these excellent rosette-adorned beach trousers from ASOS, which are even better in person. For a hot summer day, this would probably be my outfit; for a cooler one, I love the look of adding the matching Nomads longline coverup. I actually turned its tie belt into a makeshift headband, but if you want something more substantial, Nomads offers a coordinating headscarf as well.
I completed the look with a pair of comfortable platform espadrille slides from Dolce Vita. I love that they’ve been upping their wide-width shoe assortment lately which has all the style of their regular line, with none of the toe pinching those of us with wider feet so often have to endure!
Outfit For A City Music Festival
If you are attending a city centre music festival this season, there is one big practical consideration to keep in mind: Packing a pair of super comfortable shoes that will carry you through the festival and your city sightseeing (because you’re probably combining the two, right?).
For a fashion-forward pair of trainers that will actually hold up, I cannot recommend Buffalo Blader One Sneakers enough. I wore a platform pair to a very walking-heavy day of shows and dancing at Governor’s Ball in New York City last year, and my feet still felt the best they ever have after a festival.
For my outfit, I continued the theme of staying cool with a lightweight smocked dress. I went with white for maximum heat reflection, but this outfit combination would work with a dress in a darker shade if you're more concerned about stains than overheating.
I completed the look with these delightfully over-the-top rhinestone embellished sunglasses. The way they sparkle in the sun is unmatched — a guaranteed compliment magnet!