A Guide To Festival Fashion For Plus-Size Baddies

Pulling out all the stops for festival fashion is a tale as old as time (or at least as old as the indie sleaze era) and as social media has grown, so has our need to show off sparkly, showstopping outfits while jumping from stage to stage in random fields and parks. Unfortunately for us plus-size attendees, some of the best festival looks flogged on fast fashion sites either don’t come in our size or would get us arrested if we tried to wear them.
A festival can be a long day out and involve sitting on grass and flinging yourself around so your outfit needs to be as flexible and comfortable as it is standout. So how do you tread the line between feeling fabulous and not having your chub rub ruin your day – not to mention being able to piss in a portaloo without requiring 15 minutes to get your full 'fit back on? Hold on tight because I've put together a guide of tried-and-tested outfit ideas from years of my own fat festival fun.
Picnic Chic
There is no print more summery than gingham. Easy to wear for a festival without feeling too over the top, I suggest pairing your gingham with a plain colour to really make it pop. I chose white, which would have been a bad idea at a festival with real grass but Primavera was totally astroturfed this year. Score.
With so much festival fashion seeming to centre around looking like a saucy little minx, this is a great option for anyone not comfortable with being a sexpot. Don’t forget to make sure your skirt is long enough to cover your chub rub shorts (unless you’re making them a part of your look, '80s style).
Animal Print
In my world animal print is a neutral but I’m willing to concede that it might not be for everyone. It is, however, easy to find in larger sizes and pairs perfectly with gold accessories for a glam, Sopranos vibe. The midi style I prefer is just the ticket for making sure your bum and bits are covered when sitting cross-legged on the floor at 3am. And no matter the size of your bust, everyone looks great in a cowl neck. Wear with comfy trainers for Lily Allen vibes and your own comfort.
Colour Block
The easiest way to look stylish is to pick two to three colours and build a whole outfit around them. When I found this red, white and blue Lazy Oaf top, it made perfect sense to get a matching skirt and add white trainers to bring it all together. This is a bit of a bold look but you can tone it down by choosing all pastel shades. Black, white and a pop of colour is a classic take on colour blocking, too.
Bold Prints
Not for the fainthearted but a standout print on a stretchy, comfy dress means you don’t have to muck about with strapless bras or daring styles to have a fun festival outfit. Because it stood out all on its own, I paired this fruity number with my Air Max and simple accessories. Swapping out restrictive clothes for simpler garms doesn’t mean you'll look drab, and with the right piece you can be the best dressed at the barrier.