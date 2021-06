All hail the midi dress . Through rain or shine, dinner dates, important work meetings and snoozed alarms, she’s always there for us. Comfy, classy and totally versatile. In heatwaves especially, she comes into her own – a light, easy outfit-in-one ( just add sandals ). For those of us sick to death of our loungewear but not quite ready to embrace waistbands, a midi is the perfect middle ground. A surefire way to look put-together , even when you’ve been working from bed all morning.