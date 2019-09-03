When it comes to dresses, the bigger, baggier, puffier and comfier the better is the ethos we're living by. Let's circle back to the ruckus caused by that Zara dress; it wasn't the polka dot print that made so many of us fall in love with it, but its ability to make everyone and their mother feel comfortable. Chuck it on and go was its real USP.
Tentlike dresses graced the catwalks of SS19, too, with Cecilie Bahnsen, Ganni, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and Molly Goddard all providing us with inspiration aplenty. Now that the seasons are changing, we're swapping out our sandals for hiking boots – but our love of roomy dresses will continue for the foreseeable future.
Prepare to stock your wardrobe with even more easy breezy dresses you can throw on minutes before leaving the house, starting with these 30 drool-worthy styles...