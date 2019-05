Long relegated to resort-wear and our summer holiday packing, over recent seasons linen has become a mainstay on the runways and in our wardrobes. Like veganism , the secondhand shopping boom, and even fashion's return to the '70s – the period in which the environmental movement took off – linen's return can be credited to an ever more eco-conscious consumer and a wish to return to simplicity (such as woven textures , other raw materials and earthy tones ).