15 Corduroy Suits That Give Us Major '70s Vibes

It's no secret that most trends come from somewhere else. Prairie dresses go way back, bike shorts were a staple of the '80s, and the recent uproar over logos is so early-noughties. With Fashion Month coming to a close, we know next spring will resemble something of a 2000s rewind. But for now, we're betting on a very groovy autumn. Get it? The '70s are making a major comeback (again!), and with it, so are some of our favourite pieces. But if there's one #TBT trend we're most excited to welcome back, it's corduroy suits.
We're not the only ones going all in for corduroy suits this season. Zara alone has four very good options, not to mention the dozen or so other online retailers that have added corduroy suits to their new arrivals. But unlike the mustard-hued styles portrayed in movies, brands are taking a new, more colourful approach to this vintage-inspired set. Time to ditch the linen and cotton two-pieces you wore all summer and swap them out for any of the 15 retro options ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.