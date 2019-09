15 Corduroy Suits That Give Us Major '70s Vibes

It's no secret that most trends come from somewhere else. Prairie dresses go way back, bike shorts were a staple of the '80s, and the recent uproar over logos is so early-noughties. With Fashion Month coming to a close, we know next spring will resemble something of a 2000s rewind. But for now, we're betting on a very groovy fall. Get it? The '70s are making a major comeback (again!), and with it, so are some of our favorite pieces. But if there's one #TBT trend we're most excited to welcome back, it's corduroy suits.