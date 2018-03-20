Story from Fashion

I Love This Zara Suit, & Apparently I'm Not The Only One

Alyssa Coscarelli
Remember when we said yellow was going to be the new millennial pink? Remember when we said you'd better buy a suit this year? Well, those two must-have trends just had a baby, and frankly, I'm sold (literally, I already bought into it). Zara has always had a knack for two-piece sets, but there's one currently available on the site that's taking over Instagram — and it's not necessarily the hit-item I'd expect.
First, it takes a bit of courage to wear head-to-toe yellow — so to spend the almost-$200 on this outfit, you need to be up for the challenge. Second, with it's retro-inspired notched lapel, double-breasted front, and matching wide-leg pants, it's a power suit statement waiting to happen. Oh, and did I mention it's corduroy (another one of the season's biggest trends)? It's a win, win, win, so there's no wonder I'm not the only one who's fallen hard for it.
Of course, it's always a bit of a bummer when someone (erm, at least 10 other people) has the same Zara outfit as you do, but with a suit this cool, can you really blame any of us? Click on to see the set in action and shop it before it's gone — because nothing at Zara ever lasts long, especially something this good.