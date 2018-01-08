Yellow Is The New Millennial Pink: Here's All The On-Trend Pieces To Buy

Last year, it was Greenery. This year it's Ultra Violet. And as of last night, we're thinking we may be wearing a lot more black in 2018 than ever before. But, there is one other hue that seems to be popping up everywhere we turn: yellow. And before you close this window as one of yellow's "nope, it just doesn't look good on me" nay-sayers, hear us out. Despite Pantone's purple predictions, we're betting this is the year the color takes its place as the next millennial pink.
Every online shop, from Zara to Need Supply to Net-A-Porter, seems to have a pop of yellow, and we're finding ourselves drawn to the bright shade more than ever before. It may not be considered the most popular color, but the pieces we're seeing are less highlighter-bright and more golden-meets-mustard (and that looks good on every skin tone, if you ask us). And even though 2018 has already seen a more uplifting start than the bleak year that was 2017, we can still use a bold color like this as armor to get us through darker times, be they personal or political.
And if you still need some warming up to do, click ahead for 18 on-trend pieces that might just turn you on to a new palette for the season. Because if the new year is for anything, it's for embracing things you never thought you would, no?