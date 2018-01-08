Yellow Is The New Millennial Pink: Here's All The On-Trend Pieces To Buy

Every online shop, from Zara to Need Supply to Net-A-Porter, seems to have a pop of yellow, and we're finding ourselves drawn to the bright shade more than ever before. It may not be considered the most popular color, but the pieces we're seeing are less highlighter-bright and more golden-meets-mustard (and that looks good on every skin tone, if you ask us). And even though 2018 has already seen a more uplifting start than the bleak year that was 2017, we can still use a bold color like this as armor to get us through darker times, be they personal or political.