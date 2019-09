Pantone characterizes it as "a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature’s greens revive, restore and renew." In a statement, Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute , said that "Greenery bursts forth in 2017 to provide us with the hope we collectively yearn for amid a complex social and political landscape,"adding that it satisfies a new desire to reconnect with nature.To determine which shade will stand out as the defining color each year, Pantone conducts a trend analysis across various fields of design, in addition to examining socio-economic trends and shifts across the globe. The political climate is just one of many factors Pantone looks at when determining the Color of the Year — but it's a factor that feels particularly relevant given the general vibe of uncertainty about our political future. "The impact of political environment on a global scale is one that certainly plays into the choice," Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, told Refinery29.