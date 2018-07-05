"PJs as streetwear is in." Yawn. For the amount of times we've heard — and guiltily said and written — that exact statement... While we may still be stretching out the wear of our matching silk sets, the slip dress is ready to dump its pajama moniker. The Victoria's Secret-esque slinky number of the '90s has evolved past adult sleepover jammies. In fact, it's even evolved beyond the Céline and Saint Laurent chemises that kickstarted the trend just two years ago.
Nowadays, the dress is being reimagined into lamé dinner party frocks, casual Friday work attire, and even one-strapped pieces. While we're still very much into the layered white tee styling tip, the spaghetti-strap dress is transitioning from *wink wink* bedroom wear to socially acceptable. And since summer's hot enough, skip the layering tricks and wear these dresses on their own. For 22 slip dresses that say afternoon lunch rather than mood-lit bedroom, click ahead.