Nowadays, the dress is being reimagined into lamé dinner party frocks, casual Friday work attire, and even one-strapped pieces . While we're still very much into the layered white tee styling tip , the spaghetti-strap dress is transitioning from *wink wink* bedroom wear to socially acceptable. And since summer's hot enough, skip the layering tricks and wear these dresses on their own. For 22 slip dresses that say afternoon lunch rather than mood-lit bedroom, click ahead.