These Are The Sunglasses Styles That Will Be Everywhere This Summer

Sunglasses might be the hardest-working accessory in your summer wardrobe — and also the most fun. They’re the finishing touch that makes even your laziest outfit feel styled. This season, it’s all about sun protection with a side of nostalgia: think micro oval and colored lenses in every shade of the rainbow, and plenty of personality-forming silhouettes.
Aviator sunglasses remain a staple, but this summer’s versions skew chunkier, with thicker rims and tinted lenses you can easily pull off indoors or after sunset (a vibe we’re here for). Cateye sunglasses continue to deliver cheeky summer energy, whether in bright acetate or softer, less angular shapes like the just-dropped style from Reformation’s new collaboration with Jimmy Fairly.
Rectangular sunglasses are trending hard, too — from sleek, minimal '90s styles to sporty, futuristic takes — the perfect offset to breezy dresses and cutesy tops when you don’t want to feel too darling. And if you’re suddenly gripped by a metal sunglasses obsession? Same. Slim wireframes, mirrored lenses, and irregular silhouettes are leading the charge, especially when paired with polarized or colored lenses.
From classic black sunglasses and tortoise frames to Y2K ovals, sleek cateyes, and rectangular throwbacks, the sunglasses of summer 2025 lean bolder, cooler, and genuinely joyful to wear. Ahead, shop the most popular sunglasses of the season — from trend-driven picks to tried-and-true shapes with a twist.
2025 Sunglass Trend: Aviator Sunglasses
This summer’s aviator sunglasses lean chunkier and bolder, with thick rims, colorful tints, and even softly sculptural silhouettes that work just as well indoors as they do at golden hour.
2025 Sunglass Trend: Metal Sunglasses
Slim metal frames are suddenly everywhere. Whether you’re into mirrored sunglasses, sporty bridge details, or barely-there wireframes with a ‘90s bent, metal sunglasses are big-time trending. Bonus points if they’re tinted or polarized.
2025 Sunglass Trend: Cateye Sunglasses
Cateye sunglasses are summer icons for a reason. The newest crop of the retro-leaning style comes brighter and unexpected, be it a vibrant color or a less angular cut that feels decidedly softer. Don’t overlook white options for a vintage-inspired finish.
2025 Sunglass Trend: Oval Sunglasses
Oval sunglasses = peak Y2K energy. The shape is having a full-on moment — just see the ultra-popular, fashion editor-beloved Miu Miu pair — especially in colorful or translucent frames with tinted lenses in purple, yellow, or green. Pair with slicked-back hair, a pretty sundress, and easy sandals.
2025 Sunglass Trend: Rectangular Sunglasses
Minimal, sporty, or a little bit sci-fi, rectangular sunglasses are the shape to get into. From sleek black frames that channel ‘90s minimalism to shield-inspired styles with edge, they’re the perfect way to tone down anything too sweet.
