These Are The Sunglasses Styles That Will Be Everywhere This Summer

Sunglasses might be the hardest-working accessory in your summer wardrobe — and also the most fun. They’re the finishing touch that makes even your laziest outfit feel styled. This season, it’s all about sun protection with a side of nostalgia: think micro oval and colored lenses in every shade of the rainbow, and plenty of personality-forming silhouettes.Aviator sunglasses remain a staple, but this summer’s versions skew chunkier, with thicker rims and tinted lenses you can easily pull off indoors or after sunset (a vibe we’re here for). Cateye sunglasses continue to deliver cheeky summer energy, whether in bright acetate or softer, less angular shapes like the just-dropped style from Reformation’s new collaboration with Jimmy Fairly Rectangular sunglasses are trending hard, too — from sleek, minimal '90s styles to sporty, futuristic takes — the perfect offset to breezy dresses and cutesy tops when you don’t want to feel too darling. And if you’re suddenly gripped by a metal sunglasses obsession? Same. Slim wireframes, mirrored lenses, and irregular silhouettes are leading the charge, especially when paired with polarized or colored lenses.From classic black sunglasses and tortoise frames to Y2K ovals, sleek cateyes, and rectangular throwbacks, the sunglasses of summer 2025 lean bolder, cooler, and genuinely joyful to wear. Ahead, shop the most popular sunglasses of the season — from trend-driven picks to tried-and-true shapes with a twist.