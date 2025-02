10 NYFW Fall/Winter 2025 Trends You Can Start Wearing Now

Without fail, every six months, New York Fashion Week brings us innovative designs, swoon-worthy street style outfit inspo, and memorable moments. The fall/winter 2025 show season season was no exception.There were many celebratory milestones this year, from brands like Brandon Maxwell and Tia Adeola celebrating 10-year anniversaries to Christopher John Rogers returning to the calendar for the first time in five years and names like Alexis Bittar and Vettese making their NYFW debuts. Several fashion houses also threw in a few fun celebrity surprises (see: Lisa Rinna modeling for Jane Wade and Sarita Choudhury for Kallmeyer).Amidst all of these happenings, there were, of course, the clothes, presented via runways and presentations, and fashion trends we should expect to see half a year from now. But fashion enthusiasts don’t have to wait until then to embrace these styles. With five more weeks left of winter (according to Punxsutawney Phil, of course), shoppers can start shopping and wearing these trends now. Ahead, the the 10 standout NYFW trends — across outerwear, eveningwear, and accessories — that will be everywhere come next fall and winter.