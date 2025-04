This Season’s Bridal Trends Offer Classics — With A Modern Twist

Surprise! The exuberant silhouette that last appeared in the 2010s can actually be chic and refined, as seen on gowns by Katherine Tash, Kyha, and Lihi Hod; and experimentally bold, like a diaphanous, sculptural cocoon drop-waist corset dress from New Orleans-based Ferrah. “What I love about this fashion-forward hemline is its flexibility,” says Kyha founder and creative director Kyha Scott. (The Aussie brand’s runway-only silver disco ball romper went immediately viral.) Innovative bustles and hidden string work — referred to as “pick-ups” — allow brides to personalize the extent of the bubble on billowing ball gown skirting as seen at Enaura Bridal and Savannah Miller.