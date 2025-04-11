This Season’s Bridal Trends Offer Classics — With A Modern Twist

Ornamentation, from brazenly opulent accents to subtle luminescence redefines classic silhouettes. “Brides all want clean [dresses] right now. So how do you make it different? You can either drape or make a beautiful hand embroidery,” says Enaura Bridal designer Sohil Mistry, about a precise hand-knotting technique resulting in what looks like finely beaded florals on a captivating basque waist gown. Francesca Miranda amplifies a spectacular French lace dress with 10,000 hand-sewn pearls. At the opposite extreme, Elizabeth Fillmore illuminates a midi-dress with a dreamy formation. “A constellation of stars,” says the New York City-based designer. “I love the delicateness of it.”