This Season’s Bridal Trends Offer Classics — With A Modern Twist

At first glance, the theme from the upcoming season’s bridal runways may seem like maximalism — with all the big ball gowns, brilliant sparkle, and sumptuous flourishes. But, really, time-honored sartorial hallmarks, from Elizabethan-era gown craftmanship to ‘80s high-energy volume, are at the heart (sorry) of the Spring 2026 Bridal Fashion Week collections.
This season, bridal designers reinterpret the classics through their distinctive, and often unconventional, visions. The experimental fabrications (see: woven mohair), elaborate adornments (star constellations), and out-of-the-box shapes (bubble skirts) speak directly to an exceptionally informed clientele. Today’s brides not only have their fingers on the pulse of — and stay ahead of — fashion trends, but also want to express individuality through their wedding day style.
“Taking tried-and-true designs and silhouettes from the past, and making them modern, is a really smart way to go,” says Stephanie White, designer of the Los Angeles-based cool bride destination Odylyne the Ceremony. “Modernizing them just makes it special, instead of latching onto trends.”
Brooklyn-based Tanner Fletcher launched bridal in 2024 with a whimsical take on bygone eras. For Spring 2026, the genderless label looks back to the past with looks like a slinky leg-and-shoulder-baring, Art Deco-inspired update on a ‘30s bias-cut gown; an inventively quilted and floral-appliquéd ‘40s-esque fit-and-flare dress; and a saucy undone tuxedo, with a retro-ruffled shirt and boxers. “We're leaning more into the antique [because it’s] sentimental,” says Fletcher Kassell, who co-designs with partner Tanner Ritchie. “A lot of our clients like to save the dress and pass it on.”
As with last season, versatility still reigns, and there really is something for everyone and a full schedule of celebratory events. Ahead, browse the top seven trends for Spring 2026 to help brides reimagine timeless looks to remember forever.
Spring 2026 Bridal Trend: Corsets
The vintage-referential bridal staple evolves into sultrier iterations. Elie Saab juxtaposes a structured, braided bodice with an ethereal mermaid silhouette or a billowing silk-chiffon skirt. Alexandra Grecco, Kyha, and Esé Azénabor toughen up alluring corsetry with an almost-sporty lace-up detail at the back, while Justin Alexander Signature frames the side seams. Downtown label Lein transforms the unboned 18th-century men's “jump” into a peplum cut-out vest, while Yellow by Sahar counters a free-spirited ‘70s-esque, daisy-embroidered ball gown with a Victorian waist cincher.
Spring 2026 Bridal Trend: Basque Waist
The hot Victorian-era trend — with the corset-framing V-shape seaming at the waist — pops up in pretty much every.single.collection, including Ouma, Alyssa Kristin, Cinq, Nadja Manjarrez, Claire Pettibone, and Wona Concept. Conveying a Gatsby-inspired overindulgent party vibe, Gala by Galia Lahav embraces the basque waist on lavishly appliquéd and crystal-embellished dresses. “They're very modern,” says Galia Lahav creative director Sharon Sever. The waistline provides shaping as well: Amsale’s contouring lines on double-bonded crepe “feels like a second skin,” says head designer Michael Cho.
Spring 2026 Bridal Trend: Dramatic Ball Gowns
Voluminous skirting leans heavily into bodice-ripping period piece epics — but with contemporary takes. Andrew Kwon, Ines di Santo, and Markarian bring the 18th-century pannier (extreme side-hoop skirts) into TikTok times, while Sarah Seven, Lihi Hod, and Yellow by Sahar’s styles boast tubular frills. In terms of embellishments, Viktor & Rolf Mariage adds “sculptural puffs” to a gleaming ball gown and a jacquard Tudors-meets-Pretty in Pink mini dress. Meanwhile, Marchesa Couture, now exclusively shoppable online at David’s Bridal, accentuates the voluminous skirt with an oversized rosette.
Spring 2026 Bridal Trend: Ribbons and Bows
Requisite ribbons and bows feel ultra-fresh, and never twee this season. “We're seeing more simplistic designs. Not every bride wants that dramatic look,” says Sabrina Nicholas, creative branding and PR specialist from Meshki. The accessibly priced Australian label offers a range of dainty bows on after-party-ready mini dresses. Viktor & Rolf Mariage features an explosion of its signature bow appliqués and a new ribbon-patterned jacquard on gowns, cheeky mini dresses, and a jaunty cropped pantsuit. Rebecca Vallance covers tailored bows with pearl embellishments on a range of adorable mini dresses.
Spring 2026 Bridal Trend: Bubble Skirts
Surprise! The exuberant silhouette that last appeared in the 2010s can actually be chic and refined, as seen on gowns by Katherine Tash, Kyha, and Lihi Hod; and experimentally bold, like a diaphanous, sculptural cocoon drop-waist corset dress from New Orleans-based Ferrah. “What I love about this fashion-forward hemline is its flexibility,” says Kyha founder and creative director Kyha Scott. (The Aussie brand’s runway-only silver disco ball romper went immediately viral.) Innovative bustles and hidden string work — referred to as “pick-ups” — allow brides to personalize the extent of the bubble on billowing ball gown skirting as seen at Enaura Bridal and Savannah Miller.
Spring 2026 Bridal Trend: Lace On Lace
“Nothing feels more bridal than a beautiful, classic lace,” says Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill, pointing to the brand's romantic, vintage-inspired French lace strapless midi dress, coordinating scalloped veil, and mix-and-match toppers. Reem Acra, Galia Lahav, and Ines di Santo also stacked their collections with exquisite gowns and convertible layers. Lace also receives the high-tech and unexpected treatment this season: Lein leveraged Italian-woven mohair yarn for an edgier version of guipure lace trim on gossamer silk chiffon and glimmering lurex capelets, while Odylyne the Ceremony swapped out a hooded cape for a veil over a fluted sleeve gown. And, Amsale experimented with a raffia-corded lace, to create a resplendent leaf motif, on a corseted column gown with a majestic train.
Spring 2026 Bridal Trend: Statement Embellishments
Ornamentation, from brazenly opulent accents to subtle luminescence redefines classic silhouettes. “Brides all want clean [dresses] right now. So how do you make it different? You can either drape or make a beautiful hand embroidery,” says Enaura Bridal designer Sohil Mistry, about a precise hand-knotting technique resulting in what looks like finely beaded florals on a captivating basque waist gown. Francesca Miranda amplifies a spectacular French lace dress with 10,000 hand-sewn pearls. At the opposite extreme, Elizabeth Fillmore illuminates a midi-dress with a dreamy formation. “A constellation of stars,” says the New York City-based designer. “I love the delicateness of it.”
