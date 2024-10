There’s always a trend or two crafted specifically with cool brides in mind, and, this season, it’s the plethora of dreamy church-and-state separates. Elevated bridal brands like Kyha Studios, Milla Nova, and Jeofroi challenge the idea of a wedding “dress” as the norm by exploring two-piece options that allow brides to mix and match for exactly the look they want. At Wiederhoeft, designer Jackson Wiederhoeft described the trend as possessing a sort of “girl math sensibility,” noting customers were eager to invest in a special piece — like one of the brand’s premium corsets — and wear it for multiple bridal occasions, as well as after one’s nuptials.