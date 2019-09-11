Skip navigation!
Weddings
Hair
9 Timeless Hairstyles For The Fall Bride
by
Megan Decker
Dating Advice
Try These Wedding Pickup Lines On Guests (But Not The Bride)
by
Erika W. Smith
Shopping
21 Seriously Cool (& Super Affordable) Wedding Dresses
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Weddings
I Tried Being A “Say Yes To The Dress” Bridal Consultant
by
Lucie Fink
More from Weddings
Weddings
22 Books That Make Wedding Planning Feel Effortless
Angela Tafoya
Sep 11, 2019
Weddings
5 Crucial Parts Of Wedding Planning, Explained
After a year-long engagement, it’s finally our wedding month! To continue with the lead-up to this momentous life milestone (and because I’ve h
by
Lucie Fink
Weddings
For Wedding Gifts You’ll Actually Use, Consider These 25 Amazon R...
by
Amanda Randone
Shopping
Where To Buy Affordable Bridesmaids Dresses When Matchy-Matchy Is...
by
Emily Ruane
Entertainment News
Miles Teller Married Keleigh Sperry With A Hawaiian Beach Party
Miles Teller is officially a married man. Teller and his longtime girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, tied the knot in Hawaii, People reports, joining a growing nu
by
Alexis Reliford
Fashion
The One Wedding Rule You Can Ignore
by
Ray Lowe
Entertainment News
Ellie Goulding Tied The Knot In A Lavish Castle Wedding Worthy Of...
Ellie Goulding has tied the knot! The pop star married art dealer Caspar Jopling on Saturday after a yearlong engagement. The ceremony was held at the hist
by
Alejandra Salazar
Work & Money
Is It Worth It To Get Wedding Insurance?
The national average wedding cost is $33,931 — with the average venue alone costing $15,439. It's a hefty price tag… especially in the case of
by
Anabel Pasarow
Nails
5 Timeless Nail-Polish Shades For The Fall Bride
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
11 Chic Bridesmaid Hairstyles Perfect For Fall Wedding Season
by
Megan Decker
Voices of Disability
I Loved Planning My Queer, Disability-Friendly Wedding — But It W...
One in four adults in the U.S. are living with a disability, but you wouldn't know it given the lack of representation in media, Hollywood, and the wo
by
Alaina Leary
Entertainment News
Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Said “I Do” In An Emotional Cancún...
Another Bachelorette just had a special weekend in Mexico, but no, she didn’t go to Paradise — Rachel Lindsay married Bryan Abasolo in a Cancún destin
by
Lydia Wang
Music
These Songs Will Make Your Wedding An Instant Dance Party
by
Elena Nicolaou
Bridal Makeup
The 13 Best Products For Wedding Day Makeup — According To The Pros
by
Megan Decker
Music
All The Wedding Clues On Taylor Swift’s New Album
Taylor Swift's bread and butter is leaving sneaky little clues in her song lyrics and music videos, so it's hard to know what to make of somethin
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Bridal Makeup
7 Gorgeous Fall Wedding Makeup Ideas That Are Anything But Boring
by
Thatiana Diaz
Pop Culture
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Is In A Surprising Location
It's all (finally) happening. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have sent out the save-the-dates for their long-aw
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Makeup
How To Find Your Perfect Wedding-Day Makeup
by
Megan Decker
Hair
17 Romantic Hairstyles For The Fall Bride With A Bob
by
Megan Decker
Celebrity Beauty
We
Finally
Know Where Meghan Markle Found Inspiration Fo...
It's been just over a year since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, making her the Duchess of Sussex. Although the ro
by
Thatiana Diaz
Work & Money
You Can Win $15,000 For Your Honeymoon If You Add Some #Sponcon T...
First came the opportunity to make $10,000 just by lounging at a bunch of hotel pools, and now Hotels.com is upping the ante with its latest offer: $15,000
by
Anabel Pasarow
Weddings
These Magical Airbnb Venues Are Perfect For Your Wedding
by
Braelyn Wood
New York
Where To Get Your Makeup Done In New York City
by
Thatiana Diaz
Music
I Have A Wild Theory That Taylor Swift's "Lover" Lyric Video Show...
On this “Lover” Friday, I invite you all to join me on a bit of a reach. Earlier this week, a sneak peek at the lyrics of “Lover” p
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Shopping
20 Under-$1,500 Engagement Rings For Anyone Looking To Get Hitche...
by
Eliza Huber
Relationships
The Surprising History Behind The Most Popular Wedding Traditions
by
Erika W. Smith
Celebrity Style
Ashley Iaconetti Wore Two Totally Different Princess-Style Weddin...
Bachelor fans, rejoice. The most will-they-or-won’t-they couple ever has at last cemented their love for all the world to see. That’s right, Ashley Iac
by
Mekita Rivas
The Bachelor
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Had Custom Dunkin' Donuts At Thei...
Yesterday, one of Bachelor Nation's most-followed couples finally tied the knot. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon were married in Haibon's home
by
Olivia Harrison
Makeup
10 Easy-To-Copy Makeup Looks That'll Please Everyone In The Brida...
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Bridesmaids Get Brutally Honest About Paying For Hair & Makeup
by
Thatiana Diaz
