How Much Cash Should You Give For A Wedding Gift?

It's officially summer, which means most of us probably have a wedding or two coming up before Labor Day.
You can go the gift registry route, the honeymoon registry route, or the good ole cash in an envelope route. The latter is increasingly popular, but is there an agreed upon right amount to give? (Generous enough so that you're not cheaping out, but reasonable enough so you can still pay off your credit card at the end of the month, ideally?)
Though it certainly varies person to person, according to this NerdWallet study, millennials in 2018 set aside an average budget of $151 for a good friend's wedding gift. And of those polled, most said they'd shell out more than their budget for a very close friend. When we asked our readers, most of them shared this credo.
But what if you're in the wedding party? Or what if the bride gave you less for your wedding last year? Ahead, read what 15 millennial women had to say when we asked: What's the appropriate amount of cash to give for a wedding gift?