“We like to make cocktails a lot with our friends, so we requested wine and highball glasses from Crate & Barrel. We also got an appetizer set — it has little platters you can assemble on a tray. Randy is Korean, and in Korean culture we eat a lot of side dishes with our meal, so the dishes that come with the platter fit in perfectly. We use it when it’s just the two of us eating together at home and when we have friends over. Our friends always say, ‘You guys are serving food like a restaurant!’ We take a lot of pride in that [because] our love language is making food for other people. We feel like we’re sharing our culture. Also, food displayed nicely makes it taste better.”