Every now and then there are events that call for something special. But it's hard to get in the festive spirit when you don't know what to wear. Events like cocktail parties, weddings, holiday soirées, and birthdays can often leave plus-size folks stumped in the dress department. While options are still significantly less for plus-size folks compared to their straight-sized counterparts, three things have happened in recent years to slowly start to change that: Brands like Universal Standard are launching with size-inclusive offerings from the jump, plus-size exclusive lines are growing (and getting more fashionable), and formerly straight-sized brands are finally expanding their size ranges.
Now, you can choose between cocktail dresses that feature sheer fabrics or floral designs, strategically placed cut-outs or playful polka dots. If you're still not sure where to start your hunt for that elusive party-ready frock, we’ve selected some of the best plus-size cocktail dresses the internet has to offer. Click through to find a show stopper that’s sure to snatch wigs and turn heads.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
