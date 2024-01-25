Despite women who wear size 14 and up being the majority population in the United States, it is still all too rare to see brands cater to them specifically. With this in mind, what sets Henning x Universal Standard apart from many other brands is the attention to detail. “We took the time to ensure that it fits well at all of the sizes and has Henning’s typical fit detail. [For example,] in order to keep the leg of the jeans straight, we have a seam in the back of the knee, which ensures that it won’t kick flare,” says Chan. “Reinforced inner thigh seams, secret buttons between the normal cadence of buttons, and hidden elastic back waist pants... These solutions aren’t rocket science. They don’t cost a lot of money. They just take somebody who understands the experience and cares enough to fix it.” Martin echoes the sentiment. “Having quality products that are made with fabrications and fit that meet the customer as opposed to asking the customer to compromise was really, really important.”