I Tried The Viral Maeve Styles Everyone’s Obsessed With
Ever notice that many of Anthropologie’s best-selling and reader-favorite products come from one brand in particular? A brand that we highlighted years ago for its iconic Colette styles? That would be one of the retailer's in-house labels: Maeve — and now it’s really time for it to shine. As of yesterday, Maeve is now a standalone brand, with a dedicated space on Anthropologie’s site and plans for in-person retail stores.
Much like Anthropologie’s other labels, like Pilcro and Celandine, Maeve has a signature style. Its ethos? More is more! The brand doesn’t shy away from statement-making pieces and is particularly known for its vibrantly colored Colette pants and boldly printed shirtdresses. It also offers extended sizing, including petite, tall, plus, and adaptive features. So, in celebration of Maeve’s milestone (and new fall-ready collection), we took a stroll down memory lane of all the brand’s bestsellers (tops and shoes, included!).
Ahead, I try many of Maeve’s top-rated styles — some ranked as high as 4.7 stars or with 3,679 reviews — to see what all the hype is about and which ones deserve a spot in your shopping cart.
Maeve Magic Fabric Pants & Shorts
The stars of Maeve’s line are the bestselling Colette collection and its popular “Magic Fabric.” So when they combine, it’s… well, magic. The fabric — a viscose-linen-cotton-elastane blend — is stretchy yet sculpting. And the Colette style — with its high-rise waistband, seamless sides, and front and back patch pockets — is sleek and classic.
I tried the signature Colette Magic Fabric Crop Wide-Leg Pants (4.6 stars, 3,679 reviews), which fit comfortably and really complemented my shape. While I tried everything in standard lengths for consistency, the “cropped” style reached my ankles on my 5’3” frame, so the petite option may have been better suited to achieve the intended look. Still, they were among my favorite styles, along with the similar Contrast Stitch Edition pants (4.7 stars, 721 reviews). The Colette Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants (4.5 stars, 696 reviews) were too long for me, but I could easily see the petite version becoming my go-to work pant.
I was particularly excited to try the Colette Magic Fabric Shorts (4.5 stars, 453 reviews) and see how the popular style translated into a mini length. Once again, they were incredibly comfortable, and the silhouette offers a retro, nautical look in nearly every color and print.
Maeve Colette Jeans
Beyond Magic Fabric, the Colette collection is available in over 10 materials, including denim. As a wide-leg jean lover, these styles were high on my list. The Colette Crop High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans (4.5 stars, 2,110 reviews) come in several washes, including white, and are among the most comfortable jeans I’ve tried. The cotton-lyocell blend is super soft with a peachy, brushed finish that stretches and moves with ease. And once again, I appreciated the ankle-grazing length — though I also love the cropped look shown on the site's model.
I paired the Colette jeans with the top-rated Linen Bennet Buttondown Shirt (4.6 stars, 429 reviews), which also comes in a timeless cotton version (4.5 stars, 1,415 reviews), for an office-ready look. As an elevated alternative to a standard T-shirt, the Smocked Muscle Top (4.5 stars, 414 reviews) offers a more casual, off-duty vibe.
Maeve Dresses
Maeve’s bestselling dresses are versatile wardrobe staples that work for everything from the office to parties. The Soren Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress (4.5 stars, 1,927 reviews) has a straight, sleek silhouette. While the standard sizing hit maxi length on me, I’d choose petite for a true midi fit. Similarly, the fan-favorite Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress (4.5 stars, 1,927 reviews) is a staple with a defined waist and fuller skirt, offered in several bold patterns.
However, my absolute favorite was the Tommie Zip-Front Midi Dress (4.3 stars, 898 reviews) pictured at the top. With soft shoulder pads, a deep-V neckline, a ruched bodice, and a zipper that runs down to a skirt slit, the silhouette feels both feminine and nostalgic. I’d happily wear it for several occasions, especially styled with the brand’s popular espadrilles or mules.
More Maeve Bestsellers
