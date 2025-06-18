These Brands Make Perfect Petite Linen Pants (Trust Us)
As a team with several editors and contributors under 5’4”, we believe that good things can come in small packages. Check back for our go-to places and styling advice on petite denim, outerwear, and so much more.
As a chronic over-heater, few things are more essential to my summer wardrobe than light, airy fabrics — like linen. Up top, I’m looking for blouses and shirts that are fashionable and forgiving when sweat stains inevitably bloom. For bottoms, I’m all about a good pair of shorts and, perhaps more importantly, a great pair of linen pants that are versatile and keep me cool. But there’s a catch: I’m also 5’4” and don’t want my pant legs dangling halfway down my feet (or to be headed to the tailor with every purchase I make).
While many inseams are around 30 to 32 inches long, many of us petite shoppers are looking for something in the 25 to 29 inch range. Naturally, the standard pant inseam can vary depending on the label and style. (Any person who wears women’s clothing knows this: sizing varies drastically between brands.) This is why I sought out to find the overall best brands for petite linen pants for women.
I spent weeks researching, shopping, and testing linen pants in a range of styles — from casual pairs that work for errands to tailored trousers that’d do well at an outdoor work event. After trying 11 pants, I selected my favorites. Read on to see the best brands and styles to shop for petite linen pants that’ll keep you looking cool and feeling cooled off all summer long.
Best Overall Petite Linen Pants: Everlane
Everlane has some great styles and options for linen pants, especially casual and streetwear-adjacent styles. To me, cargos are the ultimate pick: Where many pants barely have pockets, this style has several, and they’re usually deep, too. Everlane’s cargo curve bottoms were one of the best pairs of petite linen pants I tried, period. Their 26.25" inseam and drawstring ankles make these a natural fit for petite shoppers, similar to other top picks from the brand.
Best Casual Petite Linen Pants: Buck Mason
For those who enjoy a more relaxed look, Buck Mason also stands out for its bonfire crosshatch pants. These have a 29” inseam, so rather than wearing them low around my hips, I hiked them up to get a super high-waist look. I love how long these make my legs look, giving me the illusion of height. It makes sense that Buck Mason would offer great linen pants; various drawstring trousers from the brand have been a petite-friendly go-to of mine for years.
Best Everyday Petite Linen Pants: Eileen Fisher
For an everyday linen pant that’s unfussy, Eileen Fisher’s options win. Not only are the pants made to last (which is exactly the kind of durability I'm looking for when it comes to an everyday style), but the fabric itself is made from organic fibers and dyed with safer colorants that use less water. These are perfect as a closet staple — classic silhouettes that are easily dressed up or down to transition from day to night.
Best Investment Petite Linen Pants: Cos
Anyone who is petite knows a thing or two about improvising, which is exactly what I did with my favorite pair of linen pants by Cos. Rather than getting specially "petite" bottoms, I love how the regular inseam culottes fit. These feel like wide-leg pants on my body, with all the drama of palazzo pants. The brand’s other high-waisted picks work well for petites, too, and if you’re on the taller end of the spectrum, you won’t have to improvise as much. Prices range between $100 and near the $150 mark, making the brand a solid investment choice.
Best Variety for Petite Linen Pants: Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch has a wide selection of petite linen trousers, including high-waist, low-slung, casual styles with drawstrings, and tailored options. Of all the brand’s warm-weather-friendly bottoms, I most enjoy the belted, butter yellow pair. These feel a little more versatile since the belt can add a formal or playful edge, depending on how you style them. Personally, I shifted the belt to the left to add balance with my asymmetric top, which added an edgy yet still soft touch. The short inseam on these fully linen trousers hits just the right spot, whether I pair them with sneakers or heeled sandals.
Best Affordable Petite Linen Pants: Old Navy
Old Navy’s petite linen pants are winners when it comes to affordability, with most styles under $50 or even less, since the retailer often has promotions. Plus, there are more than basic silhouettes and colors available. Options include harem and palazzo shapes, statement colors, neutrals, and prints. While most are linen blends (rather than 100% linen), these Old Navy pants still feel airy and good on the skin.
