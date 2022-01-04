A Petite Person’s Guide To The Best Jeans For Short Legs

While Shopbop is a clothing retailer and not a denim brand, it still makes this list because of its detailed sizing measurements and easy-to-use denim filter: Under the "Clothing" category, you can sort its massive denim collection by "Cropped Jeans" or "Ankle Jeans." One of Shopbop's most popular denim brands is AGOLDE, and this cropped jean has a very specific 25.25" inseam that petites love. "I'm 5'1, 34b, 123lbs (hips/butt) and a true size 27 in all the other denim I own," writes one reviewer. "I think people need to realize, that Rise and Inseam will re-adjust your waist sizing so I'm thankful Shopbop lists both of those because they matter for petite girls like me [...] Also, being 5'1 the inseam of 25.25 fits me like an actual pant (not cropped). Love the quality of this style and wash, you won't be disappointed if you get your sizing right. Trust me!"Shop