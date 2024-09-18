How To Style Anthropologie Denim, From Flare To Wide-Leg Jeans, For Fall

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As a denim lover, fall is my favorite season for fashion. And because there’s no such thing as having too many jeans, I was eager to explore Anthropologie’s fall offering, which is full of designer denim, after having tried and styled its beachy Paige jeans over the summer.
This time around, I’m putting the retailer’s indie-inspired Mother autumnal denim pieces to the test. The LA-based lifestyle brand creates bottoms, tops, accessories, and more inspired by memories of growing up in California in the ‘70s. Tapping into the sartorial experimentation and whimsy of that era, I styled four pairs of Mother Denim jeans for different occasions, from casual seasonal activities to professional commitments.
In general, wide-leg is my favorite pant silhouette, because I find it suits my hourglass figure. So, I of course had to try a couple of pairs in that shape. However, I also stepped into new territory, trying flares (for the first time), since they're a Mother signature. While I was very skeptical about wearing the stretchy-yet-snug, curve-hugging jeans, I was quite surprised by how I felt in them in the end.
Read on to see how I’m styling Mother wide-leg and flare jeans for the fall (and beyond), and how you can achieve the looks yourselves.
How To Style Wide-Leg Jeans For Fall Activities
As a 5’3” girlie, I find that petite jeans from most brands are the best option for me. As the stock for Mother’s in-demand products is always changing, though, I tried a mix of the brand’s regular and petite fits. For these slightly-baggy, dramatically-cuffed jeans (a trend I’ve been seeing all over!), I opted for a 32 Petite, which was the perfect length. While there was some gapping at the back of my waist, the five hidden buttons (and one visible button) and rigid denim made me feel held in and secure. The relaxed fit and faded wash is effortlessly cool, and inspired me to style them in a colorful athleisure look for casual fall activities, like pumpkin picking.
To accentuate the cuffed hemline, I opted for a statement fall sneaker. I also worked off of the relaxed fit by pairing the jeans with an oversized puffy windbreaker. While I accessorized with my trusty sunglasses, you could also add one of Mother's trucker hats. (And, as you’ll see throughout all my looks, I prefer styling jeans with the TikTok-viral “sandwich method,” which means having the bottoms in between a top and pair of shoes that match each other.)
How To Style Wide-Leg Jeans For A Night Out
On the opposite side of the style spectrum, I attempted to make a pair of Mother wide-leg jeans feel like occasionwear. It turns out that the brand’s pitch-black Twister Sneak jeans really work in elevated going-out outfits.
I’m wearing a size 32 Regular here, but know that the petite sizing would’ve been a better length for me (and is luckily back in stock to shop!). To combat the long length, I paired these jeans with metallic platform heels to get an extra height boost. Since metallics aren’t going anywhere anytime soon (especially as we inch closer to the holiday season), I styled the look with a shiny pleated Anthropologie cami I already had in my closet and silver interlock hoop earrings. To complete the look, I added some pearls, a black watch, and a black Anthropologie shoulder bag.
How To Style Flare Jeans For Casual Dates
Now… out of my comfort zone and into flare jeans! Mother does produce a few super flared jeans, but most of the styles are fairly subtle (and don’t give that kitschy ‘70s bell-bottoms look). I opted for the top-rated Hustler Ankle Fray jeans, which I got in a 32 Regular — thankfully, they fit great, thanks to the cropped length. The stretchier denim is super comfortable, and the frayed hems add to the casual, indie feel.
For casual fall dates (with your partner or your besties), style these light-wash jeans with a skin-baring top (this one feels like suede, which is on-trend) and comfortable shoes (I slipped into a pair of trendy slingback ballet flats). And don’t forget to also accessorize with a crossbody bag, sunglasses, everyday jewelry, and a belt. (I picked a thin plaid style.)
How To Style Flare Jeans For Work
For my next attempt at styling flare jeans, I decided to put together a work-appropriate outfit. While this wash seems to be out of stock at the moment, I believe the darker “Chip On My Shoulder” shade (linked above) is an even better option for the office. I also found that the 32 Petite length and fit is comparable to the cropped Hustler Ankle Fray jeans.
These comfortable and flattering frayed jeans may be my favorite Mother style of the bunch, so I was really excited to style them. From a red-brown blazer and leather work bag to a Brat green high-neck top and suede pointed booties, I picked vintage-inspired fabrics, color palettes, and styles that complimented the denim and felt modern when combined all together. If you also plan on wearing denim to the office this fall, make sure to pair your dark-wash flare jeans with high-quality investment pieces that will elevate your look and have you feeling chic and confident.
