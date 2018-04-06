Slingbacks Are About To Become Your New Summer Shoe

After a few years of platform booties, towering lace-up heels, and strappy stilettos, a light-weight mini-heel is the perfect break for our summer outfits (and for our feet). With these, you still get some of the height, minus the teetering — and with a d'orsay cut, they're practically sweat-free. So if you're still searching for the shoe of the season, consider your mission accomplished.