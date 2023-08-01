The Gap x LoveShackFancy Collab Is Giving Rom-Com Energy

ADVERTISEMENT
Just in time to fill your fall shopping carts, your go-to wardrobe staples are getting a touch of romance courtesy of the new Gap x LoveShackFancy collaboration.
Launching on August 4, with a campaign led by Grammy-winner Ciara, the capsule collection blends Gap’s classic Americana vibes with the delightful whimsy that the vintage-inspired LoveShackFancy is known for. The result is a 76-piece range that offers new takes on everyday essentials. Think delicate blue floral prints on both jeans and sweatpants, soft pink hues on skirts, tops, and tote bags, and rose embellishments on cropped jackets — all of which will have you looking like a main character in your personal rom-com.
“Re-imagining iconic Gap classics for all generations through our LoveShackFancy lens has been a dream,” said LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen in a press release. “Each piece is the perfect mix of nostalgia and freshness that you’ll live in forever and won’t find anywhere else. I couldn’t be more excited for this collection to bring some of our magical world to even more people around the world for them to fall in love with.”
The limited-edition collaboration also includes men’s, kids’ and baby apparel as well as accessories. Ciara stars in the campaign, which was shot by acclaimed photographer Zoey Grossman, alongside two of her children, Future and Sienna.
While this is the first team-up between the two brands, neither are strangers to collabs. Most recently, in May, Gap released its appropriately pinkified official Barbie collection. Meanwhile, LoveShackFancy — which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year — has released lines with the likes of bag brand State, luxury UK fabric brand Liberty London and, earlier this year, debuted a cottagecore-ready collection of homeware with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. It also debuted its own line of athletic wear back in January.
The Gap x LoveShackFancy collection will be available to shop in select stores and online this Friday, with prices ranging from $13 to $248.
