The 10-piece line includes workout essentials like matching leggings and sports bras with wicking and quick-dry fabrics that can handle anything from yoga to an outdoor run, reimagined in LoveShackFancy’s unabashedly feminine prints. The collection also boasts current lifestyle favorites, like bike shorts and matching sweatsuits (our personal favorite!), as well as accessories like scrunchies, all featuring floral-inspired prints and available in sweet pastel colors. The pieces from the line can all be mixed and matched together.