Update: Bandier x LoveShackFancy collection has now been sold out. We're waiting to hear back on whether a restock will happen.
This story was originally published on August 4, 2020.
If all you’ve been wearing for the better part of the quarantine are prairie and nightgown dresses that look plucked straight from Virgin Suicides, you’ll be happy to know that you can now extend the dreamy aesthetic to your workout wardrobe. LoveShackFancy, the brand responsible for our favorite floral dresses, collaborated with popular athleisure retailer Bandier on a limited-edition capsule collection of athletic wear and accessories.
The 10-piece line includes workout essentials like matching leggings and sports bras with wicking and quick-dry fabrics that can handle anything from yoga to an outdoor run, reimagined in LoveShackFancy’s unabashedly feminine prints. The collection also boasts current lifestyle favorites, like bike shorts and matching sweatsuits (our personal favorite!), as well as accessories like scrunchies, all featuring floral-inspired prints and available in sweet pastel colors. The pieces from the line can all be mixed and matched together.
“We've been fans of the brand for years and it’s been a dream to work together and bring this collection to life. By combining LoveShackFancy’s romantic, feminine prints with Bandier’s high-performance fabrication, the line is a perfect balance of our two signature styles — made for working out and everything in-between,” says Bandier founder, Jennifer Bandier.
Earlier this summer, LoveShackFancy partnered up with Target on a line of summer dresses, which also included styles from Cushnie and Lisa Marie Fernandez. Just last month, the beloved dress brand, whose dresses were often worn for nuptials even prior to this, also released an official LoveShackFancy bridal line.
Move over tie-dye, prairie activewear is here. See our favorite looks from the LoveShackFancy x Bandier collection, ranging from $98 to $168, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.