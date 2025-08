From Sardine Girl to European Summer, These Espadrilles Nail The Vibe

Few shoes say “ summer ” quite like espadrilles. The jute-soled staple has been kicking around for centuries — and for good reason. Espadrille wedges add easy lift, espadrille sandals (from lace-ups to fisherman styles) are trending hard, and espadrille flats are the forever go-to for hot days when sneakers feel like too much. There are even leather and platform espadrilles if you’re after something sleeker or more statement-y.Classic? Always. But espadrilles also happen to be right on cue with today’s biggest style moods. They pair perfectly with the European summer trend (linen! scarf tops ! coastal vibes!) and feel totally at home with the sardine girl summer aesthetic, a playful offshoot of the fisherman-core obsession. And if you’ve been eyeing the latest summer sandal styles , chances are at least one espadrille has caught your eye.Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best espadrilles for every summer plan — from beach getaways to city strolls.