From Sardine Girl to European Summer, These Espadrilles Nail The Vibe

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated August 1, 2025, 7:14 PM
Photo: Courtesy of J.Crew.
Few shoes say “summer” quite like espadrilles. The jute-soled staple has been kicking around for centuries — and for good reason. Espadrille wedges add easy lift, espadrille sandals (from lace-ups to fisherman styles) are trending hard, and espadrille flats are the forever go-to for hot days when sneakers feel like too much. There are even leather and platform espadrilles if you’re after something sleeker or more statement-y.

Classic? Always. But espadrilles also happen to be right on cue with today’s biggest style moods. They pair perfectly with the European summer trend (linen! scarf tops! coastal vibes!) and feel totally at home with the sardine girl summer aesthetic, a playful offshoot of the fisherman-core obsession. And if you’ve been eyeing the latest summer sandal styles, chances are at least one espadrille has caught your eye.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best espadrilles for every summer plan — from beach getaways to city strolls.
Espadrille Flats

Light, easy, timeless, espadrille flats are summer’s no-fuss favorite. From linen lace-ups to soft suede slip-ons, they go with everything from sundresses to linen pants.
Guanabana
Valenciana Flat Espadrille With Pom-pom
BUY
$160.00
Banana Republic
Penelope Chilvers
Chico Espadrille Flat
BUY
$195.00
Nordstrom
Zara
Fabric Espadrille
BUY
$55.90
Zara
Loeffler Randall
Wilson Espadrille
BUY
$295.00
Loeffler Randall
Lands' End
Classic Espadrille Flats
BUY
$44.98$89.95
Nordstom
Intentionally Blank
Slip On Espadrille Sandals
BUY
$159.00
Urban Outffiters

Espadrille Wedges​ & Platforms 

Classic meets statement. Espadrille wedges and platform espadrilles add height with ease, whether you’re into wrap ties, bold stripes, or breezy neutrals. Perfect for summer weddings, date nights, or simply dressing up denim shorts.
Gap
Denim Espadrille Wedge Sandals
BUY
$27.00$69.95
Gap
Larroudé
Blair Flatform
BUY
$330.00
Larroudé
Castañer
Carina Wedge
BUY
$165.00
Revolve
PAIGE
Jenny Espadrille Platform Wedge Slide Sandal
BUY
$298.00
Nordstrom
Farm Rio
Natural Ballerina Espadrille Flatform
BUY
$280.00
Farm Rio
Boss
Machica Espadrille Ankle Strap Platform We...
BUY
$160.00
Nordstom

Espadrille Mary-Janes

Ballet-core meets vacation mode. The espadrille Mary-Jane updates a classic with woven soles and eye-catching colors — from graphic black-and-white combos to trendy butter yellow and cherry red. Cute with jorts, dresses, matching sets, anything!
J.Crew
Made-in-spain Woven Mary Jane Espadrille F...
BUY
$177.99$198.00
J.Crew
Madewell
The Remy Mary Jane Espadrille
BUY
$119.50$148.00
Madewell
Tory Burch
Mary Jane Espadrille
BUY
$225.00
Tory Burch
Maeve
Mary Jane Espadrille Flats
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Rothy's
The Espadrille Mary Jane
BUY
$149.00
Nordstom
SeaVees
Miramar Espadrille
BUY
$70.00$100.00
SeaVees

Espadrille Sandals 

Espadrille sandals are the ultimate match for summer’s throw-on-and-go dresses — especially the kind you reach for when it’s too hot to wear anything else. From fisherman styles to slides, these bring breezy vibes to every look.
Isabel Marant
Gypso Espadrille Sandal
BUY
$395.00
Nordstrom
Mia
Noveli Espadrille Platform Slide Sandal
BUY
$49.99$69.00
Nordstrom
Steve Madden
Marlin Fisherman Espadrille Sandal
BUY
$63.00$99.95
Zappos
TOMS
Abby Flatform Espadrille Sandal
BUY
$69.95
Nordstrom
American Eagle
Strappy Espadrille Sandal
BUY
$31.46$44.95
American Eagle
Toni Pons
Estel Espadrille Wedge Sandal
BUY
$144.95
Nordstrom
