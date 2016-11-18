This story was originally published on May 14, 2015.
Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin always had serious reservations about the whole wedding thing. "I never thought I was going to get engaged," she tells us. "I grew up in a really traditional family, but I’m just such a feminist. The idea of wearing a ring freaked me out; I don’t want to seem like I'm a kept woman!"
So, what does a feminist do when she finds herself in a five-year committed relationship and her boyfriend surprises her with a ring? "I think I said, 'Yes! But, only if we don't have a wedding!'" she explains, laughing.
The two of them figured out a way to make it work, and the resulting wedding story is as endearing and inspiring as they are.
But, before we get to that, first a proper introduction to the couple. If Atkin looks familiar, it may be because she is one of the most in-demand celebrity hairstylists working today. Her clients include Jessica Alba, Christina Hendricks, and the ladies Kardashian (yes, she's even a character in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood). Plus, she is the mastermind behind Mane Addicts, a digital publication that shares her and her team's hair knowledge with the world. And, her husband? Mike Rosenthal is an equally in-demand photographer, director, and DP. Together they make up a behind-the-scenes L.A. power couple.
Now for their story. In the same way that all weddings are unique, this couple's story doesn't follow the conventional path. When we sat down to talk with Atkin about her nuptials, it was a lesson in how relaxed, fun, and downright chill a wedding can be — if you let it. Our conversation with Atkin, documented in the slideshow ahead, reveals that she was less concerned with flowers and food leading up to the big day, and more with treasuring her relationship with her soon-to-be husband and finding a way to tie the knot that felt right for them. It may have been a winding path, but she definitely found her footing as a bride in the most refreshing way. (Oh, and look out for a big surprise on slide five!)
