Brooke DeVard To Lead Refinery29’s New Era: “Everything Has Led To This Moment”

I went on to study English at Stanford and interned at Ogilvy and Vogue. Each step shaped me. At Vogue, I learned what excellence looked like. Ogilvy taught me that advertising, at its best, is art. At Ralph Lauren, I saw what it meant to create a brand people could feel. Nokia gave me a global lens for marketing and taught me the importance of region-specific storytelling. At Viacom, I deepened my understanding of how talent, content, and strategy come together to drive cultural impact. And at Instagram, I saw firsthand how creators were going to transform everything we knew about media.