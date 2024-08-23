Everyone ages; that's part of life. Embracing that change as opposed to trying to fight it in unnatural ways is key. I think it's important to take care of your skin by using SPF during the day and then removing your makeup every single night. When I was younger, I definitely didn't. I'd sleep with my makeup on after a big night, and you could tell the difference. So, taking care of my skin to keep it as youthful as possible for as long as possible, as long as nature will allow – that’s my philosophy.