The Vampire Diaries Is Officially Over & Everyone Is Crying

The good news is, he found peace by doing so, and by the end of the episode, so too would a human Damon and a human Elena. The pair reunited after Elena woke up from her permanent slumber thanks to that quick little moment when Bonnie's heart did technically stop — all about the details, those death loopholes — but their time together, at least as we would see it, remained brief: Vampire Diaries pulled a Six Feet Under and fast forwarded to the couple's death, showing both reuniting with their families in the afterlife.