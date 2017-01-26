Nina Dobrev Is Officially Returning To The Vampire Diaries

Elena Gilbert fans, rejoice: Nina Dobrev is reprising her role for the Vampire Diaries series finale. The actress announced the news on Thursday with a clever Instagram post. Dobrev shared a photo of a Vampire Diaries script with her name on it. She captioned the image, "I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever."
As EW notes, it's not a total shock that Dobrev's character is making a comeback. After all, Elena didn't die — she's just in a coma. And Dobrev's contract with the show included a clause about a potential return for the series finale, according to THR. The Vampire Diaries finale will air on March 10, and it's sure to be a tear-jerker. At last year's Comic Con, showrunner Julie Plec said the final season is "bittersweet and emotional and we're all going to be crying in a minute," and that emotion will definitely carry into the series' finale episode. Get the tissues ready.
